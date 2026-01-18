Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Not playing Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Porzingis will miss a sixth consecutive game while recovering from left Achilles tendinitis. His next chance to play is Wednesday against the Grizzlies, though there doesn't appear to be a clear timeline of return for the veteran big man. Mouhamed Gueye will continue to serve as the Hawks' backup center behind Onyeka Okongwu for as long as Porzingis is sidelined.
More News
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out again Thursday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Not playing Friday•