Porzingis (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Porzingis will miss a sixth consecutive game while recovering from left Achilles tendinitis. His next chance to play is Wednesday against the Grizzlies, though there doesn't appear to be a clear timeline of return for the veteran big man. Mouhamed Gueye will continue to serve as the Hawks' backup center behind Onyeka Okongwu for as long as Porzingis is sidelined.