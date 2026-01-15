Porzingis (Achilles) will remain on the inactive list for Thursday's game in Portland.

Thursday will mark Porzingis' fourth consecutive game on the sidelines due to tendinitis in his left Achilles, and the lack of updates from the Hawks on Porzingis is concerning. For now, he should be considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Celtics. With Mouhamed Gueye (ankle) being listed as questionable for Thursday, Onyeka Okongwu could be forced into heavy minutes.