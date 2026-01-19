The Hawks announced Monday that Porzingis (Achilles) will be re-evaluated in one week, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Porzingis, who has missed the last five games due to left Achilles tendinitis, is progressing in his recovery. This update means he will miss at least three more games, and it sounds like he will be re-evaluated prior to Jan. 26 against the Pacers. With Porzingis' name in the rumor mill, the team may proceed with caution.