Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (rest) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Along with the rest of Atlanta's usual starting lineup, Porzingis will sit out Monday's matchup. The big man's final opportunity to play in the preseason will come Thursday against Houston.
