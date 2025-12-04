Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Porzingis has missed the past four games due to an illness, but it appears he's finally feeling better and could get out there Friday night. He'll likely be a game-time call, but if he can play, Onyeka Okongwu would head back to the second unit and Mouhamed Gueye's minutes would dip.
More News
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out with illness•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out again Monday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out vs. Philadelphia•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Friday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Team-high 22 points in loss•