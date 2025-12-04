Porzingis (illness) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Porzingis has missed the past four games due to an illness, but it appears he's finally feeling better and could get out there Friday night. He'll likely be a game-time call, but if he can play, Onyeka Okongwu would head back to the second unit and Mouhamed Gueye's minutes would dip.