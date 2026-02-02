Porzingis (Achilles) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Miami, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Porzingis has missed the past 12 games due to left Achilles tendonitis, and while a questionable tag doesn't guarantee he'll play, it does signal progress toward a return. If Porzingis remains sidelined Tuesday, Mouhamed Gueye and Christian Koloko will be tasked with holding things down at center with Onyeka Okongwu (mouth) already ruled out.