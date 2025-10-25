Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Porzingis missed Friday's game against the Magic due to flu-like symptoms, and there's a chance he misses the second game of this back-to-back situation. Onyeka Okongwu will likely see more time on the floor if Porzingis misses a second consecutive game.