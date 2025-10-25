Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Porzingis missed Friday's game against the Magic due to flu-like symptoms, and there's a chance he misses the second game of this back-to-back situation. Onyeka Okongwu will likely see more time on the floor if Porzingis misses a second consecutive game.
