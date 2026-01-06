Porzingis registered nine points (2-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes during Monday's 118-100 loss to Toronto.

Porzingis was held out of Saturday's loss against Toronto while continuing to work through postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, but he was given the green light to play in Monday's rematch. He scored seven of his nine points in the first half, though he shot just 2-for-9 over that span. It's hard to trust Porzingis from a fantasy point, given his inconsistent playing time and production when on the court.