Kennard closed Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Nets with 17 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes.

Kennard scored an early season-high Wednesday, as Trae Young left the contest early with what appeared to be a knee injury. Young will undergo an MRI Thursday to determine the severity of the injury, and if the star point guard ends up missing any time, Kennard would be an option to replace him in the starting lineup, or at the very least see extended playing time, either of which would boost his production while Young recovers.