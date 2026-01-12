Kennard racked up 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 124-111 victory over the Warriors.

Kennard exited in the second quarter due to a neck injury but returned and caught fire, pouring in a season-high 22 points while drilling a game-high six three-pointers. The veteran's minutes have fluctuated in a reserve role across all 36 appearances this season, but elite perimeter shooting remains his calling card, as the Duke product is connecting on 47.5 percent from deep and hasn't finished below 40.0 percent since the 2019-20 campaign.