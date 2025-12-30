Kennard closed Monday's 140-129 loss to the Thunder with 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

With all of the absences for the Hawks, Kennard saw a boost in playing time Monday but has struggled for fantasy relevance overall. The veteran sharpshooter has played minutes in the single digits in two of his last four appearances, failing to see the court at all during the Dec. 26 loss to the Heat.