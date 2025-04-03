Okongwu had 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 loss to the Mavericks.

Okongwu delivered his third double-double in the past five games, continuing to thrive as the starting center in Atlanta. Since finally supplanting Clint Capela, Okongwu has been able to realize some of the potential people had been waiting to see. In 16 games over the past month, he has put up delicious averages of 15.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per game.