Okongwu posted 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 125-117 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Okongwu is one of the best all-around centers in the league, and his newfound ability to hit threes, even though he went 2-for-7 on Friday, is encouraging for his fantasy profile. He's averaging 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers made per game since the beginning of November.