Okongwu closed Wednesday's 120-105 win over Washington with 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 31 minutes.

Okongwu delivered an impressive all-around performance, collecting 13 defensive rebounds while contributing across five fantasy categories. The big man also knocked down two three-pointers, adding another dimension to his offensive production. His combination of rebounding, defensive contributions and improving perimeter range continues to make him a valuable fantasy center.