Okongwu closed Sunday's 113-110 win over the Hornets with 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes.

After missing Saturday's win over New Orleans due to left ankle inflammation, the 24-year-old big man got the starting nod in place of Kristaps Porzingis (rest) on Sunday. Okongwu was one of four Atlanta players to score 20-plus points and has now reached that mark in five of his last six appearances (four starts). During that span, he has averaged 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 31.2 minutes per game.