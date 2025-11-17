Okongwu supplied 27 points (9-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 124-122 victory over Phoenix.

Okongwu led the Hawks in scoring Sunday but also posted solid numbers in other categories, and he finished with at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Okongwu has scored in double digits in each of his last five games regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 boards, 3.2 assists and a combined 3.0 steals-plus-blocks per game in that span. Kristaps Porzingis (knee) didn't play Sunday and is questionable to play Tuesday against the Pistons, but even if he returns, it's becoming increasingly hard to leave Okongwu off the court based on how good he's been playing of late.