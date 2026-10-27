Okongwu notched 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 120-110 loss to Houston.

Okongwu finally showed signs of life after a disappointing start to the season, providing fantasy managers with a sense of relief. Through four games, Okongwu has averaged 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 combined steals and blocks in 26.5 minutes per contest. Monday's game saw him record season-high marks in points, rebounds, steals and blocks. He will look to continue his turnaround when Atlanta hosts Miami on Wednesday.