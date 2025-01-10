Okongwu (face) is available for Thursday's game against the Suns, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Okongwu was questionable due to a facial contusion, but the big man will be available for this matchup. Even though he's likely to come off the bench behind Clint Capela, Okongwu should see enough minutes to be relevant in most formats Thursday.
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Iffy for Thursday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Finishes as best interior option•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Provides spark off bench in return•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Returning to action Sunday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Chance to play Sunday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Sidelined for Saturday•