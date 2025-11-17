Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
The Hawks could be awfully undermanned at center Tuesday, considering Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is joining Okongwu on the injury report. Mouhamed Gueye could be needed to play a significant role against Detroit, and Atlanta could even choose to recall N'Faly Dante from the G League's College Park Skyhawks if both Okongwu and Porzingis cannot play.
