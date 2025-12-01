Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Records double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu closed Sunday's 142-134 double-overtime victory over the 76ers with 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 47 minutes.
Okongwu recorded his fifth double-double of the season -- and first since Nov. 13 -- in this win, and the big man continues to make the most of his minutes available in the Hawks' frontcourt. Regardless of whether he starts or plays off the bench, Okongwu is seeing enough minutes, and producing at a strong enough rate, to be considered across all formats. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in November.
