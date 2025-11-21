default-cbs-image
Okongwu (undisclosed) returned to Thursday's game against the Spurs with 5:26 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.

Okongwu exited to the locker room in the second quarter after taking a spill, though he returned to action in the third. The big man should be able to handle his usual playing time the rest of the way.

