Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Returns Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu (undisclosed) returned to Thursday's game against the Spurs with 5:26 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.
Okongwu exited to the locker room in the second quarter after taking a spill, though he returned to action in the third. The big man should be able to handle his usual playing time the rest of the way.
