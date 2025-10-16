Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Starting sans Johnson
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu will start in Thursday's preseason game against the Rockets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Jalen Johnson (rest) sitting out Atlanta's preseason finale, Okongwu will get the starting nod alongside Kristaps Porzingis. Okongwu is expected to serve as Porzingis' top backup in the 2025-26 campaign.
