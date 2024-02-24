Okongwu (toe) is in a walking boot and is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Okongwu sprained his left big toe shortly before the All-Star break and is not yet near a return. While he is sidelined for at least the next two weeks, Bruno Fernando figures to be the primary backup behind Clint Capela at center. However, Mouhamed Gueye (back) could see some action as well, while Jalen Johnson could also get some extra work if Atlanta opts to go small.