Young provided 35 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), one rebound and seven assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 win over the Kings.

Young had one of his better shooting performances on Wednesday, going 7-of-13 from the field for 17 points in the first half before pouring in another 18 on 4-of-6 shooting in the second half to snap Sacramento's seven-game winning streak. All four of Young's second-half makes were from three, while he also made all nine of his free-throw attempts to give him a game-high 35 points on the night. The Hawks point guard shot 57.9 percent from the field, his second-best percentage in any game this season while dishing at least seven assists for the 11th straight game.