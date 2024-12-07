Young amassed 31 points (9-25 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, 20 assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Friday's 134-132 overtime victory over the Lakers.

The All-Star point guard capped a historic night by draining a game-winning three with just 8.0 seconds left on the clock in OT. Young became the first Atlanta player ever to score 30-plus points with 20-plus assists in a game, and he's just the 11th in NBA history to reach those marks, an exclusive club that includes legends like Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson as well as Luka Doncic and Russell Westbrook. The most remarkable part of Young's performance might have been that he committed only three turnovers along the way, while the 20 dimes weren't even his season high, as he dished 22 against the Cavs on Nov. 27. Over his last 12 games, Young has produced seven double-doubles while averaging 18.7 points, 13.0 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals.