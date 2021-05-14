Young accumulated 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and seven assists in 25 minutes during Thursday's 116-93 win over the Magic.

The 22-year-old snapped his three-game streak of 30-plus point scoring outputs but still scored the second-most points on the team behind Bogdan Bogdanovic. Young has taken a step back in virtually every category compared to his 2019-2020 breakout season, but he's still having a stellar season, averaging 25.6 points, 9.5 assists and 2.2 three-pointers through 62 games. The third-year guard will look to end his regular season on a high note Sunday at home against the 15th-seeded Rockets.