Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Available Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher (hip) is available for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
The second-year forward will play through a right hip contusion, and he could see an increase in usage in the absence of Jalen Johnson (hip). Risacher has averaged 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.7 minutes per game over his last seven outings.
