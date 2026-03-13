Risacher had 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 victory over Brooklyn.

Risacher turned in his most productive performance in months, leading the second unit and recording his highest point total since a 25-point outburst against the Pelicans on Jan. 7. The No. 1 overall pick from 2024 dominated the glass with seven offensive rebounds and added a pair of blocks. While he has trended downward recently, averaging just 7.8 points on 38.5 percent shooting over his previous 12 contests, this breakout suggests he is beginning to find his footing in a reserve role. However, he'll likely see fewer minutes when Dyson Daniels (toe) is cleared to suit up.