Risacher ended Monday's 99-98 loss to the Pistons with four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and three steals across 22 minutes.

Risacher recorded another disappointing line, despite a season-high three steals. Although he has been a permanent fixture in the starting lineup, Risacher has been far from a must-roster player. In 24.7 minutes per game, he has averaged 11.4 points, 1.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers, barely putting him inside the top 200 in standard fantasy formats.