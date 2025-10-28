Risacher produced two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over 20 minutes during Monday's 128-123 loss to the Bulls.

Risacher returned from a two-game absence and saw a modest workload in the loss. He couldn't find his rhythm from the field, so coach Quin Snyder opted to lean on Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard in the second unit. Risacher did have a strong showing Opening Night against the Raptors on Oct. 22, so his fantasy managers will be hoping he rediscovers his form quickly.