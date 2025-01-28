Risacher recorded 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Monday's 100-92 loss to Minnesota.

Risacher returned to action, having missed the previous six contests due to an adductor injury. He moved straight back into the starting lineup, where he was able to deliver a performance very much in line with what he has been putting up all season. Assuming he can remain healthy, he should stick in the starting lineup moving forward.