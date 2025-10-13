Heat's Bam Adebayo: Back in action vs. Hawks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adebayo (rest) will play in Monday's preseason game against the Hawks.
Adebayo is back in the lineup after sitting out Sunday's preseason game against Orlando. The star big man will likely play in the first half before resting during the second half.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Out against Orlando•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-doubles in Game 4 loss•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Drops team-high 22 in lopsided loss•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Hits for team-high 24 in Game 1•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Swats five shots against Atlanta•