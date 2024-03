Adebayo finished with 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 100-88 loss to Denver.

Adebayo registered his second-straight double-double and his 33rd of the year Wednesday in a rematch of the 2022-23 NBA Finals. He's averaging a career-high 10.4 rebounds per season, which ranks 10th in the Association. Adebayo is averaging 15.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals over 34.5 minutes per game in March.