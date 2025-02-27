Adebayo closed Wednesday's 131-109 win over the Hawks with 20 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes.

Tyler Herro led the Heat in scoring in this win, but Adebayo certainly made his presence felt on both ends of the court, missing just three of his 12 shots and also ending one board shy of a double-double. Adebayo was doubtful prior to this game due to a calf contusion, but it's clear the injury didn't bother him once the action started. Adebayo is averaging 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals per game in four outings since the All-Star break.