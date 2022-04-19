Adebayo (quad) told reporters Tuesday morning that he will play in Game 2 against the Hawks, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Adebayo took a hit to the left thigh during Game 1, but the fact that the Heat listed him as questionable on their official injury report seemed like a bit of an overreaction, given the circumstances. There was never really any doubt that Adebayo would be in the lineup, and the big man, himself, confirmed that notion after shootaround. Expect Adebayo to start at center and see his usual workload as Miami looks to take a 2-0 series lead.