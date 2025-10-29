Adebayo finished with 26 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 144-117 win over the Hornets.

Adebayo enjoyed an efficient shooting night and led the first unit in scoring. However, he wasn't nearly as effective on the boards after securing 13 rebounds in his last matchup Sunday against the Knicks. Adebayo should continue to be one of his team's top scoring options without the help of Tyler Herro (ankle), and Norman Powell's absence Tuesday due to a groin injury also opened up the floor for more opportunities.