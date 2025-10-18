Adebayo provided 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and two turnovers in 26 minutes during Friday's 141-125 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

Adebayo had been dealing with a minor knee issue, but the fact that he got out there for Friday's meaningless game tells us there's nothing to worry about there. He'll be good to go for Opening Night, and will again be a reliable source of points, boards and assists, as Miami's unquestioned starting five-man.