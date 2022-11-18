Adebayo (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Adebayo will not take the floor Friday, leaving the Heat with just seven healthy players. Orlando Robinson will presumably on the majority of the team's center minutes while Nikola Jovic figures to also receive some run at the five. Adebayo's next chance to take the floor will come on Sunday in Cleveland.