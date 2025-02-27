Adebayo (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Abedayo was initially listed as questionable due to a calf contusion, but the star big man will suit up for this contest and should handle his regular workload. The star big man has appeared in three consecutive contests since missing the club's final game before the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 36.3 minutes per contest.