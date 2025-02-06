Adebayo finished with 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 108-101 victory over Philadelphia.

Adebayo surpassed the 15-point mark for the sixth game in a row, and the star big man has been excellent in that span due to his two-way ability. With four double-doubles over that stretch, Adebayo is averaging a robust 22.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 0.8 blocks per game in that span while continuing as one of Miami's most consistent two-way forces.