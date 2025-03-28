Adebayo accumulated 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 win over Atlanta.

Adebayo didn't fill the stat sheet in this victory, and Tyler Herro certainly overshadowed him with his 31-point performance, but there's no question the star big man still posted a solid line due to his two-way play. Adebayo, who recorded his first double-double since March 10, is averaging 19.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game since the beginning of March.