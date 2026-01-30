Adebayo amassed 20 points (7-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 victory over the Bulls.

Adebayo continues to leave his mark on both ends of the court. This was his sixth consecutive game with at least 20 points, and he has notched four double-doubles in that stretch as well. Adebayo is firmly entrenched as the Heat's go-to option on offense after reaching the 20-point plateau in all but one of his last 10 outings, a stretch in which he's averaging a robust line of 23.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.