Adebayo is probable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Bucks due to a hamstring strain, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo suffered a minor hamstring strain in Game 3 and drew a probable designation for Game 4. As expected, he suited up during Monday's win and posted 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes. Adebayo should be able to play again Wednesday, but fantasy managers are encouraged to confirm his status ahead of the 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff.