Adebayo is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Nets because of a left posterior thigh bruise.

Adebayo's thigh issue presumably surfaced at some point in Friday's game against the Suns, leaving his status in question as the Heat return home from a five-game road trip Sunday. If Adebayo can't suit up, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Orlando Robinson would be candidates to see additional action.