Adebayo is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to a right calf contusion, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The right calf contusion is a new injury for Adebayo, who has missed just two outings this season. The star big man has appeared in three consecutive contests since missing the club's final game before the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 36.3 minutes per contest. Kevin Love and Kel'el Ware (ankle) could see a bump in minutes if Adebayo is sidelined.