Adebayo ended Wednesday's 112-107 loss to Cleveland with 34 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Adebayo carried the Heat offensively and posted an impressive stat line, but his efforts were not enough to lift Miami to a win against the team with the best record in The Association. Adebayo has been excellent since the end of the All-Star break. He has three double-doubles in eight contests over that span, averaging 22.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per contest.