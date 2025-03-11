Adebayo recorded 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 105-102 loss to the Hornets.

Adebayo has been playing at a high level in recent weeks, and even though Tyler Herro tends to carry the Heat offensively, it wouldn't be a stretch to say Adebayo has been the Heat's best player since the end of the All-Star break. Over those 11 games, the star big man is averaging 22.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game while also recording five double-doubles.