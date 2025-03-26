Adebayo accumulated 27 points (9-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 112-86 victory over the Warriors.

The Heat delivered a dominant performance on both ends of the court Tuesday, and it's safe to say Adebayo played a huge role in the victory, leading the team in scoring and ending just two boards shy of a double-double. The star big man hasn't recorded a double-double since March 10, but he remains an impactful player who can fill the stat sheet on any given game. He's averaging a solid line of 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and a combined 2.1 steals-plus-blocks per game over his last 10 contests.