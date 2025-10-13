Adebayo (knee) won't return to Monday's preseason game against the Hawks, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo exited to the locker room in the third quarter due to a right knee contusion and will be held out the remainder of the game. He'll finish with 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes. The big man's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday's preseason finale against Memphis.