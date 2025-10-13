Heat's Bam Adebayo: Won't return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adebayo (knee) won't return to Monday's preseason game against the Hawks, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Adebayo exited to the locker room in the third quarter due to a right knee contusion and will be held out the remainder of the game. He'll finish with 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes. The big man's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday's preseason finale against Memphis.