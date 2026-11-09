Mitchell closed Sunday's 114-108 win over Sacramento with 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one block over 40 minutes.

The double-double was the sixth of the season in 10 games for Mitchell, and the 28-year-old point guard has scored in double digits in all 10 of those contests. He's headed for a breakout campaign, averaging 16.2 points, 8.5 assists, 2.2 threes, 1.7 boards and 1.2 steals in 35.6 minutes while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from long range.